Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates in the Portuguese national team have qualified for the knockout stages of 2020 EURO

The Juventus superstar has scored five goals for his nation ahead of their next match against Belgium

Juventus star Daouda Peeters has hailed the five-time Ballon d'Or winner for his remarkable career so far

Daouda Peeters who is currently on the books of Juventus has explained that Portugal international Cristiano Ronaldo is a disciplined footballer who watches what he drinks.

There is no doubt about the fact that Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the best footballers in the world considering his records and achievements so far.

Gone are the days when the former Real Madrid star used to play ball on the streets in Portugal, today, history can bare witness that Ronaldo has won five Ballon d'Or awards.

Before Portugal's first game against Hungary at the EURO championship, Cristiano Ronaldo pushed away Coca-Cola from his table as he picked table of water.

The Superstar even told fans on the television that water is what is good for consumption.

According to the report on UK Sun and Espana, Daouda Peeters explained that Cristiano Ronaldo does not like sugary drinks.

"Cristiano always eats the same thing: broccoli, chicken and rice. With litres of water, and no Coke, of course...

"He does not do those abdominal exercises out of vanity, but because he sees his body as an instrument for work.

"It is not the case that Cristiano stands in front of the mirror during those hours - he would not have time for that.

"When he is at the club, it's mainly for training. He really lives for his job."

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal was urged by Hungary coach Marco Rossi to limit his goal celebration claiming that the Juventus star can be annoying on the pitch of play.

Although the 56-year-old testified to the fact that the Portugal international is one of the best players on earth, but he was no happy with how Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated against Hungary.

So far in the EURO 2020, Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates in the Portuguese national team have qualified for the knockout stages in which the five-time Ballon winner has scored five goals.

Cristiano Ronaldo netted a brace in Portugal's first game of the competition against Hungary which was a perfect win for his nation who are the reigning champions.

According to the report, Marco Rossi slammed Cristiano Ronaldo for celebrating as if Portugal have already won the championship.

