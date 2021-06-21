National Assembly and State Houses of Assembly Elections Petition Tribunal sitting in Jos on Monday affirmed the election of Sen. Prof Nora Ladi Daduut of the All Progressive Congress (APC) for Plateau south senatorial constituency.

Delivering judgment, the three man tribunal headed by Justice DA Akhobe said that the petition filed by George Daika of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) challenging the election of Senator Daduut failed as the petition lacked merit and “is hereby dismissed.”

Daika had challenged the declaration of (Sen. Daduut) by the Independent National Electoral commission (INEC) as winner of the Plateau Southern Senatorial Bye-Election held on December 05, 2020.

Reacting to the victory Sen. Daduut said; “I want to express my heartfelt appreciation to the people of Plateau South for the mandate given to me. I am honoured and humbled for the trust you place on me.”

She said “for the ruling of the tribunal, I give thanks to the Almighty God, the victory is for the people of Plateau South who trooped out en-mass last year to elect me as their representative at the upper chamber. I want to assure them that today’s ruling will further spur me to work relentlessly on their behalf to help address challenges facing our constituency.

“The ruling is also another testament that judiciary uphold fairness and justice. I want to say that with the judgment of today, we are once again reassured of the impartiality of the judiciary as they continue to uphold the ethos of equity and rule of law. I have the conviction that the ruling will further strengthen democracy not only in Plateau state but Nigeria as a whole.

“The victory of today is for all of us and for my brother Hon. George Daika I want to say there’s no Victor and there’s no vanquished. Let’s join hands to advance development of Plateau South.”

She further thanked the Plateau state Governor Simon Lalong and her Party the APC for their support.

Source: Legit.ng