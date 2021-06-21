Nigerian soldiers are truly on top of their game to defeat gunmen who major in kidnapping schoolchildren in the north

Troops attached to Operation Hadarin Daji on Sunday, June 20, rescued more of the students and a staff member recently abducted in Kebbi

The criminals were forced to flee leaving behind some motorcycles when the gunbattle became unbearable for them

Nigerian troops of Operation Hadarin Daji have succeeded in rescuing three abducted students and a teacher of the Federal Government College Birnin Yawuri, Kebbi.

Premium Times reports that during the operation, the soldiers, aided by officers of the Nigerian Air Force, killed one bandit and recovered about nine motorcycles from several others who fled.

Moreover, the troops were also able to recover four handsets used by the kidnappers who could not withstand the heat of the attack.

The NA said the unit is poised to launch other operations to rescue even more captives (Photo: HQ Nigerian Army)

A statement released by Brigadier-General Onyema Nwachukwu, the director of Nigerian Army public relations, disclosed that "additional troops have also been deployed to dominate the forest and deny the bandits freedom of action."

Nwachukwu stated:

"Troops of the Nigerian Army operating under the auspices of Operation Hadarin Daji supported by the Nigerian Air Force component have rescued more abductees of the FGC Birnin Yawuri.

"One teacher and three students were rescued yesterday at Makuku, in the ongoing search and rescue operations. The troops also killed one bandit and recovered nine motorcycles and four handsets from the fleeing bandits.

"Additional troops have also been deployed to dominate the forest and deny the bandits freedom of action."

Meanwhile, it was reported that hours after gunmen attacked and kidnapped students and staff members of the school, the identities of some of the victims had been revealed.

A female student who spoke with journalists in the state disclosed that the abductors whisked away some of her classmates and released others almost immediately.

Moreover, the student said she and her mother were able to escape being kidnapped by the armed criminals because they found a way to hide.

She noted that two of the students who got gunshot injuries have been rushed to a hospital.

