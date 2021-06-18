Ezekiel Adekunle Eleede, a 78-year-old traditional worshipper in Oyo state, has announced his conversion to Islam

The septuagenarian said he had worshipped idols for several years before he finally decided to become a Muslim

Eleede, who is now known as Abdsalam Adekunle, noted that he was convinced that Islam is a region of Allah

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Okeho, Oyo - In what seems like a miracle, a 78-year-old traditional worshipper, Ezekiel Adekunle Eleede, in Okeho area of Oyo state, has dumped the idols for Islam.

Legit.ng's regional reporter in Oyo, Imran Khalid, reports that the septuagenarian, who had headed all local hunters and other idol worshipers in the area for 15 years, renounced all his idols shortly after he converted to Islam.

A popular traditionalist in Oyo state, Ezekiel Eleede, is being converted into Islam in Okeho by an Islamic cleric, Alhaji Daud Awayewaserere. credit: Imran Khalid.

Source: Original

The erstwhile idol worshipper was bathed into Islam and named Abdsalam Adekunle by a renowned Islamic cleric in the state, Alhaji Daud Awayewaserere, after affirming the oneness of Allah.

Speaking with Legit.ng, he disclosed that he voluntarily reverted to Islam, having noticed that the idols he worshiped for 15 years did not bring any meaningful development or progress to his life and others around him.

I am happy to become a Muslim

Abdsalam said he has neither gone to church nor mosque since his birth, stressing that he has known the true path of worship, adding that he would never cease in intensifying efforts in acknowledging the oneness of Allah.

He added that he becomes more endeared to the religion of Islam while his colleagues in the religion began to tell him why Islam is better than idols worshipping.

The new convert into Islam further stated that despite his adherence and fraternity in idols' worship, the challenges associated with his poor sight and legs' pains were not sorted out by the idols.

Abdsalam said that since he had become Muslim, life has changed for him and his daily consumption comes with ease through philanthropic gestures from people.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Emir of Daura bans Sallah Durbar festivities over insecurity

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that due to rising insecurity in the country, the Emir of Daura, Umar Faruk Umar, banned the Sallah Durbar in the emirate for the 2021 Eid-el-Fitr.

It was reported that the decision of the monarch not to allow the traditional Sallah procession is contained in a circular addressed to the district heads of the emirate.

The traditional ruler in the statement dated Thursday, May 6, and signed by Danejin Daura, Alhaji Abdulmimini Sahihu also directed that no district head should visit him on the Sallah day.

Source: Legit.ng