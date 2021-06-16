Paul Pogba and Antonio Rudiger were involved in an off-the-ball incident during France vs Germany Euro 2020 showdown on Tuesday night

The Frenchman has stated that he has forgiven his friend after he nibbled his back during the mouth-watering encounter

Replays showed Rudiger had buried his face unto Pogba’s back which caused an off-the-pitch incident between both players

French midfielder Paul Pogba has stated that he has forgiven his friend Antonio Rudiger following their near half-time face-off during France vs Germany Euro 2020 clash, The Athletic repotts.

The Chelsea defender had a clash with the Manchester United star in an incident which generated a lot of controversy.

According to Pogba, he has already forgiven his friend for nibbling his back as he does not want him to get suspended during the clash on Tuesday night, June 15.

Camera replays showed Rudiger putting his face close to Pogba's back before reaching his arms around his chest.

Pogba said via GOAL:

"We're friends. This was nothing big. I think you saw the TV pictures, this is all over, this belongs to the past.

"I'm not crying for yellow or red cards for such actions. He nibbled, I think, a little bit on me.

"We've known each other for a long time.

"I felt it, I told the referee, he takes the decisions and he took the decision. He hasn't received any card and I think it's better like this. I don't want him to be suspended because of this."

France opened their Euro 2020 campaign on a winning note having managed a 1-0 win over Germany after a Mat Hummels' own goal.

Two of Europe’s heavyweights clashed in Munich as France host Germany in the opening game of both nations’ European Championships.

With Euro 2020 well underway, this Group F game is one of the most eagerly anticipated matches of the first round given that it pits the last two World Cup winners against each other

The term ‘Group of Death’ is certainly overused, but entirely applicable this summer as France, Germany and Portugal were all drawn together (along with Hungary).

