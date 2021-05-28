- Sadiya Umar Farouq, minister of disaster management and social development, has said that N-Power beneficiaries are paid regularly

- The minister made this known in Abuja on Thursday, May 27, during an interaction with the members of the press

- According to her, the claim that the beneficiaries are being owed by the federal government is not only false but misleading

The federal government has said that there were no outstanding payments to Batches A and B beneficiaries of the N-Power programme.

Daily Trust reports that the clarification was made on Thursday, May 27, in Abuja by the minister of humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development, Sadiya Umar Farouq.

Sadiya Umar Farouq has dismissed a report which claimed that N-Power beneficiaries are being owed. Credit: @Sadiya_farouq

Legit.ng gathered that while speaking during a two-day sensitization workshop for journalists, the minister said the payment was done by the office of the Accountant-General of the Federation, adding that all outstanding debt had been paid.

She said:

“We have sorted out all the backlogs of N-Power payments with the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation and we have moved on to the next batch."

N-Power meant to eradicate poverty among Nigerian youths

The Nation also reports that the minister further explained that N-Power was a component of the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP) which was introduced to curb the growing tide of poverty, unemployment, and social insecurity in Nigeria.

The minister also stated that a total number of 6,969,230 households and 29,766,599 persons had been captured under the national social register.

She noted that about 4,000,000 households and 20,000,000 persons were to be added to the social register, as one million households and 5.6 million persons had been captured under the Conditional Cash Transfer.

More youths will be employed under N-Power Batch C

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the Nigerian government started the selection process for applicants who indicated interest to be employed under the N-Power Batch C.

It was reported that Sadiya Farouq made this known on Thursday, March 11, via a thread of tweets.

She said the ministry has taken stringent steps to ensure that the registration, verification and onboarding process would be carried out online and on a centralised system.

