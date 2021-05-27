“If we do not kill corruption, corruption will kill Nigeria,” President Muhammadu Buhari has said repeatedly.

Picture dated 30 August shows General Sani Abacha at the last session of the summit meeting of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in Abuja. Photo credit: ISSOUF SANOGO/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Sani Abacha served as Nigeria's military head of state from 1993 until his death in 1998. However, since his demise, Nigeria has continued to recover billions of naira he stashed away in different countries which are now infamously known as 'Abacha loots".

This piece lists the "Abacha loots" that have been recovered under the successive administrations from 1998 to 2020, citing a report by The Cable.

1. Abdulsalami Abubakar ($750 million)

Abdulsalami Abubakar succeeded Abacha in 1988 and supervised the transition to democracy in 1999. In 1988, he recovered $750 million of the loots from the Abacha family.

2. Olusegun Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo ruled Nigeria from 1999 to 2007. In 2000, he recovered $64 million of the loots from Switzerland.

In 2002, Obasanjo recovered $1.2 billion through an Abacha family deal.

In 2003, the former president also recovered $160 million from Jersey, British Island and $88 million from Switzerland.

Obasanjo also recovered $461 million from Switzerland in 2005 and $44 million from the same country in 2006.

3. Goodluck Jonathan

In 2014, former President Goodluck Jonathan recovered $227 million from Liechtenstein.

4. Muhammadu Buhari

In 2018, President Muhammadu Buhari recovered $322 million from Switzerland while in 2020, he recovered $308 million from Jersey/USA.

The total amount recovered so far is about $3.624 billion.

Meanwhile, the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III, on Tuesday, May 25, urged the federal government to explain to Nigerians how much loots it had recovered and what they were being used for.

He reportedly spoke in Sokoto at the zonal dialogue with stakeholders on the National Ethics and Integrity Policy, for the northwest zone.

The Sultan who was represented by the Wazirin Sokoto, Professor Sambo Wali Junaidu, said keeping mute on the recovered loots would spell doom for the fight against corruption in the country.

Source: Legit Nigeria