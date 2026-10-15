Manchester City striker Erling Haaland confirmed he purchased a five-bedroom villa in Abu Dhabi's Yas Residences development

Haaland's father, former Man City player Alfie Haaland, also bought a property at the same development

The announcement came during the launch of the second phase of Manchester City Yas Residences by Ohana on October 12, 2026

Manchester City forward Erling Haaland has acquired a five-bedroom villa for his family in Abu Dhabi, with the property valued at approximately ₦3.8 billion ($2.9 million), according to the development's builder, Ohana Development.

The disclosure came on Monday, October 13, 2026, at the launch of the second phase of Manchester City Yas Residences by Ohana, held at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has bought a five-bedroom villa for his family in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Photo by Michael Regan

Source: Getty Images

During the event, Haaland appeared in a video message in which he confirmed the purchase and revealed that his father, former Manchester City player Alfie Haaland, had also secured a home in the same project.

"We will be neighbours in Abu Dhabi. I just got a house and so did my father," Haaland said in the video, as reported by Mansion Global.

Alfie Haaland was present at the launch and collected the keys to his property at the event.

Inside the Yas residences development

Manchester City Yas Residences by Ohana sits along Yas Canal, next to Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, and is planned to house more than 2,000 residences across multiple phases, with full delivery expected by 2029.

The second phase includes two- and three-bedroom townhouses, duplex villas, and four- and five-bedroom villas, with sales set to open in October.

The development carries a strong Manchester City branding, with plans for a training academy featuring football pitches and fitness facilities, as well as a City Lounge and City Cafe.

According to Times of India, residents will have access to tennis and basketball courts, a skate park, a parkour park, climbing walls, a karting arena, and cycling and jogging routes through the community.

A marina sports club will offer kayaking, paddleboarding, and sailing, while recovery amenities including hydrotherapy, cryotherapy, oxygen therapy, and mindfulness spaces are also planned.

Ohana Development did not disclose the exact price paid for Haaland's villa, though the developer lists five-bedroom villas in the project at an average of $2.9 million.

Haaland's wealth and market value

Haaland reportedly earns a weekly base salary of £525,000 at Manchester City and holds an estimated market value of around $245 million, placing the Norwegian striker level with Spain's Lamine Yamal as the most valuable footballer in the world.

The Abu Dhabi property adds to the profile of one of football's biggest earners, who continues to be a central figure at City both on the pitch and, increasingly, off it.

Haaland shows off new haircut

Legit.ng previously reported about Haaland’s new shorter hairstyle, which he revealed hours before Manchester City’s Premier League opener against Bournemouth.

The fresh look drew reactions from Real Madrid stars Jude Bellingham and Ibrahima Konate, while City faced a major change of their own as Enzo Maresca took charge following Pep Guardiola’s departure.

Source: Legit.ng