Ministerial List: Akpabio Arrives Senate Chamber as Nigerians Await Names of Tinubu's Nominees; Live Updates
Senate President Godswill Akpabio has arrived at the upper chamber and plenary has commenced as Nigerians await the unveiling of President Bola Tinubu's ministerial list.
Senate in closed-door session over ministerial list
The Senate has resolved into an executive session.
The move, according to The Nation, is to discuss modalities on how to screen ministerial nominees expected to be unveiled by Senate President Akpabio any time from now.
Akpabo expected to read Tinubu's ministerial list
Akpabio arrived at exactly 12:10pm and went into an executive session.
The Senate president is expected to read the ministerial list of President Bola Tinubu today, Thursday, July 27, during the plenary session.
There are indications that the list is now in the National Assembly, according to Channels TV.
Tinubu, who assumed office as Nigeria’s President on May 29, 2023, constitutionally has 60 days to form his cabinet.