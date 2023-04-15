Supplementary Elections Results for Senate, House of Reps, Houses of Assembly: Live Updates
Apart from the governorship elections in Adamawa and Kebbi state, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) also conducts supplementary polls for 94 legislative seats in federal and state parliaments on Saturday, April 15.
Stay tuned for the official live results of the Senate, House of Reps and Houses of Assembly seats.
Result from Imo State
LGA: Ikeduru
Position: Mbaitoli/Ikeduru rerun
PU: 005
Ward: Ngugo/Ikembara ward
Accredited voters: 109
APC: 50
LP: 50
Voided votes: 9
APC’s Bomai Wins Yobe South Senatorial Poll
Ibrahim Bomai of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been declared as the winner of the Yobe South Senatorial District election by INEC in Yobe state.
Bomai received 69,596 votes, defeating his closest opponent from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who received 68,885 votes.
The election was earlier declared inconclusive due to overvoting at a polling unit in the state.
The Returning Officer, Abatcha Melemi, announced the result and clarified that his role was solely to declare the winner without entertaining questions from journalists, according to Channels TV.