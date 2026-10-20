Malaysia's Immigration Department published the official list of approved source countries for foreign workers across several key sectors

The countries span Asia and Central Asia, with each nationality subject to specific conditions on which sectors they may enter

Some nationalities face stricter limits than others, with certain countries restricted to particular industries or roles

Malaysia has officially listed 15 nationalities eligible to supply foreign labour across key sectors of its economy, with eligibility conditions varying significantly depending on the worker's country of origin.

The list is published by Malaysia's Immigration Department under the Foreign Workers Centralised Management System, which governs how employers recruit workers from approved source countries. The sectors covered include manufacturing, construction, agriculture, plantation, and services.

Malaysia lists 15 nationalities eligible to work in key sectors of the economy. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Foreign workers: Which countries made Malaysia'slist?

The 15 approved source countries are:

Indonesia Thailand Cambodia Bangladesh Myanmar Laos Vietnam Pakistan Sri Lanka Turkmenistan Uzbekistan Kazakhstan Nepal The Philippines India

Indonesia holds the broadest access, with its nationals permitted to work across all the listed sectors. Thailand, Cambodia, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Laos, Vietnam, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and Kazakhstan share a similar standing, though the specific sectoral permissions for these countries are subject to the quota and approval framework managed by Malaysia's One Stop Centre under the Ministry of Human Resources.

Nepal stands out slightly, as male Nepali workers are approved for all sectors and additionally qualify for the security sector as security guards. Filipino workers face a gender-based split: male workers are permitted across all sectors, while female workers are approved only for domestic helper roles.

Indian nationals are authorised specifically for the service sector, covering sub-sectors tied to Indian community business, laundry and cleaning, and cargo, as well as agriculture, manufacturing, and construction.

Requirements for foreign workers in Malaysia

Beyond nationality, all prospective foreign workers must meet a common set of requirements before an employer's application can proceed. Applicants must be between 18 and 45 years of age at the point of application and must be certified as healthy by an accredited health examination centre in their home country.

Workers must also not appear on any list of individuals prohibited from entering Malaysia under Section 8(3) of the Immigration Act 1959/1963. Employer applications remain subject to quota approvals granted through the One Stop Centre at the Ministry of Human Resources, meaning the availability of positions in any given sector is not unlimited.

Notably, no African country appears among the 15 approved nationalities, meaning workers from Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, South Africa, and elsewhere on the continent are not currently eligible under this system.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng