Elsie Okpocha, estranged wife of comedian Basketmouth, shared a strong opinion about how men should treat their ex-wives after divorce

The realtor posted the message on her Instagram story on Tuesday, October 20, sparking conversation online

Her post was triggered by a viral video of a New York City divorce lawyer publicly praising his ex-wife's current husband

Elsie Okpocha, the estranged wife of veteran Nigerian comedian Bright Okpocha, better known as Basketmouth, has stirred conversation online after sharing her thoughts on how men ought to behave following the end of a marriage.

In an Instagram story post shared on Tuesday, October 20, the mother of three urged men to embrace happiness for their ex-wives after divorce rather than letting bitterness and hatred take root.

Basketmouth’s estranged wife sparks online debate with message to ex-husbands. Credit: @elsieokpocha, @basketmouth

Source: Instagram

Elsie's post came in response to a video that had been making rounds online, featuring New York City divorce lawyer James J. Sexton, Esq., who was caught on camera warmly praising the man his ex-wife went on to marry, ten years after their separation.

The clip appeared to resonate with Elsie, who used it as a springboard to address what she sees as a troubling pattern in how some men handle the aftermath of failed marriages.

Elsie Okpocha on life after divorce

Rather than keeping quiet about her own circumstances, Elsie chose to use the viral moment to speak her truth.

Her message was pointed: a man who truly respected a woman he once shared his life with should be capable of wishing her well, not working against her happiness once the relationship ends.

The realtor, who shares three children with Basketmouth, has largely stayed out of the public eye regarding the breakdown of their marriage.

Basketmouth’s estranged wife shares her unfiltered thoughts on divorce. Credit: @elsieokpocha

Source: Instagram

Her decision to weigh in on the topic publicly signals a shift, suggesting she feels strongly enough about the issue to address it openly, even if indirectly.

Sexton's clip, which sparked the wider online conversation, drew attention because of how rare it is to see a divorced man speak so positively about his ex-wife's new partner — making Elsie's endorsement of that behaviour all the more pointed.

See the post Elsie made on her Instagram story:

Basketmouth's ex-wife reacts to admirer's message

Legit.ng also reported that Elsie, Basketmouth's former wife, cried out over the kind of messages she gets from men willing to date her.

She noted that her direct message was only open for business and warned that anything other than that was not welcome.

She begged them in the name of God to stop sending her messages, as they are clogging her direct message on social media.

Source: Legit.ng