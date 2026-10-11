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GTBank Is Sole Nigerian Firm in Africa’s Top 10 on Forbes Employers List 2026
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GTBank Is Sole Nigerian Firm in Africa’s Top 10 on Forbes Employers List 2026

by  Pascal Oparada
3 min read
  • A Nigerian bank ranked seventh in Africa and 277th globally, making it the only Nigerian company among Forbes’ top 10 African employers
  • Forbes and Statista surveyed more than 300,000 employees across over 50 countries to assess workplace experience and employer reputation
  • The ranking offers jobseekers one reference point, but does not capture every employee’s experience or represent all Nigerian businesses

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Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Guaranty Trust Bank has emerged as the only Nigerian company among the 10 highest-ranked African businesses on Forbes’ World’s Best Employers 2026 list, securing a place alongside some of South Africa’s biggest corporate names.

The bank ranked 277th globally and seventh among the African companies, breaking South Africa’s near-total dominance of the continent’s top 10 entries.

GTBank ranks among Africa's top firms on Forbes' Best Employers List in 2026.
Guaranty Trust Bank ranked 277th globally and seventh among African companies on Forbes’ World’s Best Employers 2026 list, making it Nigeria’s only representative in Africa’s top 10. Credit: GTBank
Source: UGC

Nedbank led the African contingent at 26th globally, followed by Standard Bank Group at 54th. Absa Group and FirstRand occupied 98th and 104th positions, respectively, Business Insider reported.

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For Nigeria, GTBank’s inclusion brings attention to employer reputation, with the assessment focusing on how workers perceive companies and their willingness to recommend them.

The African top 10 was drawn from Forbes’ worldwide ranking, rather than a separate competition assessing every employer on the continent.

Africa’s 10 highest-ranked companies

The leading African entries span financial services, telecommunications, energy, chemicals and healthcare.

African position

Company

Global position

1

Nedbank

26

2

Standard Bank Group

54

3

Absa Group

98

4

FirstRand

104

5

MTN Group

133

6

Investec

197

7

Guaranty Trust Bank

277

8

Sasol

298

9

Mediclinic International

460

10

Sanlam

470

GTBank was Nigeria’s sole representative in this group, while the remaining nine entries were South African companies. The positions stretched from Nedbank’s 26th place to Sanlam’s 470th, according to reports.

Financial services dominated, accounting for seven of the 10 companies when Sanlam is included alongside the six banking groups.

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How Forbes selected the employers

Forbes compiled the ranking with research company Statista, surveying more than 300,000 employees across over 50 countries.

The research covered multinational businesses employing more than 1,000 people. Ultimately, 900 companies headquartered in 52 countries made the final list.

Participants assessed benefits, talent development, working conditions and training opportunities. They also indicated whether they would recommend their employers to friends and relatives.

Respondents could evaluate former employers they had worked for within the previous two years, alongside other companies they knew through professional or personal connections.

The scoring incorporated earlier survey data, with greater weight assigned to recent responses and assessments from current employees. Forbes said companies did not pay to participate or secure selection, according to the Forbes ranking.

What the ranking means for Nigerians

For Nigerian jobseekers, GTBank’s position offers one reference point when comparing potential employers. However, a global ranking cannot establish what every employee experiences in a particular branch, department or country.

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Applicants still need to examine the responsibilities, remuneration, management practices and development opportunities attached to individual vacancies.

NedBand ranks highest on Forbes' Best Employers List in 2026
Nedbank led Africa’s entries on Forbes’ World’s Best Employers 2026 list at 26th globally, with South African companies taking nine of the continent’s top 10 spots. Credit: SOPA Images / Contributor
Source: Getty Images

The same distinction matters for familiar brands such as MTN. Its position refers to the wider multinational group and should not automatically be presented as a standalone ranking of MTN Nigeria.

South Africa’s strong showing also needs context: the survey targets large, internationally active companies, a category that excludes many smaller businesses and informal employers.

GTBank’s recognition therefore highlights one Nigerian institution’s standing within a defined global assessment. It does not mean other Nigerian businesses are poor employers or that the list captures the full range of workplace experiences across the country.

Five Nigerian banks rise in Africa’s top 100

Legit.ng earlier reported that five Nigerian banks have strengthened their positions in Africa's top 100 banking ranking after the country's major banking recapitalisation programme boosted lenders' capital positions.

The ranking, published by African Business magazine, measures African lenders by Tier 1 capital, a key indicator of financial strength that includes core capital, reserves and retained earnings.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Pascal Oparada avatar

Pascal Oparada (Business editor) For over a decade, Pascal Oparada has reported on tech, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy. He has worked in many media organizations such as Daily Independent, TheNiche newspaper, and the Nigerian Xpress. He is a 2018 PwC Media Excellence Award winner. Email:pascal.oparada@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
Guaranty Trust Bank - GtbankFederal Republic Of Nigeria
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