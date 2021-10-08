Revelations have been made as to why the international passport of Peter Odili was seized by the NIS

According to the NIS on Friday, October 8, the order to seize the former Rivers governor's passport was given by the EFCC

NIS' lawyer, Jimoh Abdulkadir Adamu, told the Federal High Court in Abuja that the order came with a letter sent to the service by the commission

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) ordered the seizure of Peter Odili's international passport.

This revelation was made by Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) on Friday, October 8, Nigerian Tribune reports.

The NIS said the order was given by the EFCC (Photo: Hon Engr Major M Jack, EFCC)

NIS, through its lawyer, Jimoh Abdulkadir Adamu, presented a letter to the Federal High Court in Abuja on Friday to prove that the order was given by the EFCC.

Adamu stated that the anti-graft agency gave the order because the former Rivers governor was on its watchlist over some violations of the law.

Moreover, the NIS' counsel urged the court to dismiss the case since the name on the seized passport did not correspond with that of Odili who filed the lawsuit.

Prominent former governor placed on EFCC watchlist, passport seized

Meanwhile, Odili had been placed on the watchlist of the EFCC. The NIS revealed this on Wednesday, September 15, in response to a suit filed by the former governor in a Federal High Court, Abuja.

Legit.ng gathered that Odili was challenging the seizure of his international passport by the NIS. When the matter was called on Wednesday, counsel to the NIS, Jimoh Adamu, informed the court that he had just filed a counter-affidavit to oppose the former governor’s suit.

Adamu sought an adjournment to enable him “put his house in order”.

Odili’s counsel, Ifedayo Adedipe, did not oppose the request for the adjournment. The court then adjourned the matter to September 28 for hearing.

Former governor Odili was challenging the seizure of his passport at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja. In the fundamental rights enforcement suit, he claimed his international passport with number B50031305 was seized from him on June 20 by operatives of the service.

