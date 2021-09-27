These are not the best of times for Ikedi Ohakim, a former governor of Imo, a state in the southeast region of Nigeria

Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, directed that the prosecution of Ohakim be taken from the Inspector-General of Police

The former governor is in dispute with a woman concerning a domestic incident that borders on harassment and cybercrime

The Attorney-General of the Federation and minister of justice, Abubakar Malami, has been ordered to take over the prosecution of former Imo state governor, Ikedi Ohakim.

TVC News reports that the directive was issued in a ruling by Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Federal High Court Abuja has ordered the attorney-general of the federation to take over the prosecution of Ikedi Ohakim. Photo credit: Ikedi Ohakim

This is coming after the police had filed criminal charges against Ohakim over the alleged threat to the life of an Abuja-based woman identified as Ms. Chinyere Amuchienwa.

Ohakim is facing trial over an allegation that he threatened to release an inappropriate photograph of a woman he allegedly had an affair with.

While arraignment of the former governor was pending, the police later filed a notice of discountenancing of the matter, Channels TV added.

Justice Taiwo in a ruling on Monday, September 27, held that there was no doubt that the AGF has unfettered power to prosecute.

The trial judge consequently deferred the arraignment as well as the commencement of the trial of Ohakim to October 21.

Recall that Malami had on Thursday, March 18, taken over the case file of the ex-governor of Imo state on behalf of the federal government.

The counsel for the police, Rufus Dimka, opposed the taking over of the case by the office of the AGF.

The case against Ohakim has been on for a while and many say it is a stain on his political career.

Police accuse lady of lying against Ohakim

In a related development, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) filed charges against one Chinyere Amuchienwa for allegedly lying against Ohakim.

The IGP had preferred a five-count charge against Ohakim, following a petition by Amuchienwa who accused the former governor of harassment.

In a new charge, the police accused Amuchienwa of providing false information in her petition against Ohakim.

