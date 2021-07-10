Lionel Messi's current contract with Barcelona has expired and the Argentine has not signed a new deal

Barcelona chiefs are working hard to make sure the Argentina international commit his future to the Nou Camp giants

However, Javier Tebas stated clearly that the League would not be affected if Lionel Messi should leave

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Javier Tebas who is the Spanish La Liga chief has claimed that the country's topflight would cope without Argentine footballer Lionel Messi should he decide to leave Barcelona this summer.

Already, Lionel Messi's contract with Barcelona has ended and he is now a free agent with the club's chiefs still on course to make the six-time Ballon d'Or winner sign a new deal.

As things stand presently, Lionel Messi has been linked with a move to Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain with these two clubs ready to sign the Argentine footballer.

Lionel Messi in action for Spanish La Liga giants Barcelona. Photo by Pressinphoto

Source: Getty Images

Lionel Messi is currently with the Argentina national team for the Copa America 2021 where they will face Brazil in the final on Sunday, July 11.

According to the report on UK Sun, Tebas claimed that the Spanish La Liga never stopped or being affected when Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar left and that would happen should Lionel Messi face the exit.

Javier Tebas' reaction

“Of course we want Messi to stay but when you are running a league you cannot base decisions on individual players or clubs.'

“Ronaldo and Neymar went and we are still here and neither Serie A nor Ligue 1 has grown as they thought it would.''

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Argentina progressed to the final of Copa America for the first time since 2016 after beating Colombia 3-2 on penalties at the Estadio Nacional de Brasilia on Wednesday, July 7.

The cracker stretched into shootouts after neither side could show superiority with the game ending in a 1-1 draw in the normal regulation period and by extension, the extra minutes.

La Albiceleste got the game off to a bright start with Lionel Messi combining well with Lautaro Martinez to hand the Argentine side the lead just seven minutes into the encounter.

The goal gave Lionel Scaloni's men the lead in the early minutes of the game but Luis Diaz's goal assisted by Edwin Cardona cancelled out the Argentines' early goal.

Source: Legit