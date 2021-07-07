Narrow escape for Argentina as they beat Colombia 3-2 on penalties to advance to Copa America final

A goal each from Lautaro Martinez and Edwin Cardona ensured both teams cancelled each other out after 120 minutes

Edwin Cardona who scored Colombia's equaliser in the 61st minute ended up losing their last penalty

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Argentina advance to the final of Copa America for the first time since 2016 after beating Colombia 3-2 on penalties at the Estadio Nacional de Brasilia on Wednesday, July 7.

The cracker stretched into shootouts after neither side could show superiority with the game ending in a 1-1 draw in the normal regulation period and by extension, the extra minutes.

La Albiceleste got the game off to a bright start with Lionel Messi combining well with Lautaro Martinez to hand the Argentine side the lead just seven minutes into the encounter.

Lionel Messi celebrating goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez after sending Argentina to the Copa America final. Photo by NELSON ALMEIDA/AFP

Source: Getty Images

The goal gave Lionel Scaloni's men the lead in the early minutes of the game but Luis Diaz's goal assisted by Edwin Cardona cancelled out the Argentines' early goal.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

All efforts by both teams to end the game within 90 minutes failed to materialise and they embarked on another 30 extra minutes which also produced no goal for either side.

However, the 14-time champions scored three of their spot-kicks while Colombia only managed to put two of their five kicks in the back of the net - thereby creating the passage for Messi and his men to progress to the final.

Argentina to face Brazil in the Copa America final

They will now face-off with host country Brazil for the title as the Barcelona captain is hoping to win his first title for his country at the senior level.

Argentina are gunning for their 15th Copa America title while the Selecao are hoping to claim their 10th having won the last edition staged on home soil.

Italy beat Spain to reach Euro 2020 final

Legit.ng earlier reported that Italy are through to the final of the Euro 2020 after stunning Spain during penalties in their semi-final meeting staged in Wembley Stadium on Tuesday night, July 6.

Both teams played out a 1-1 draw after regulation time before setting up an epic penalty shootout after neither side scoring the winner after extra time.

Alvaro Morata, who scored the equaliser during the regulation time was reduced from hero to zero after missing a crucial spot-kick to allow Italy to seal progression all thanks to Jorginho who coolly slotted home the decider.

Source: Legit