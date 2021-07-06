Days after Nnamdi Kanu's arrest and the raid on Sunday Igboho's Ibadan residence, the presidency has made some clarifications

In a statement on Tuesday, July 6, the presidency noted that Kanu was arrested after joint efforts by international and local security agencies

The Buhari-led government added that it will never tolerate acts that will undermine the unity of Nigeria and endanger the lives of citizens

The presidency has hailed Nigeria's security agencies for the arrest of Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of IPOB, and the recent raid on Sunday Igboho's residence in Ibadan.

In a statement released by a presidential media aide, Garba Shehu, the presidency also praised international agencies whose cooperation with the National Investigation Agency (NIA) led to the arrest of Kanu.

The presidency stated that both Kanu and Igboho inspired violence and division in Nigeria

It added that IPOB, led by the southeast secessionist, became a group notorious for its murderous actions and inflammatory speeches capable of fanning the embers of division in Nigeria, Nigerian Tribune reports.

The statement noted that the violence inspired by the proscribed group led to many deaths and the destruction of public properties most of which belonged to the police and INEC.

It stated:

"The government had long been monitoring the activities of IPOB and had strong cause to believe that their funding sources include proceeds of suspected illicit criminal activities.

"By this singular action of our security forces, sanity, calm and peace have been returned to our communities who previously lived in constant fear of these misguided elements."

On why the house of the Yoruba agitator was raided by officers of the Department of State Service (DSS), the presidency added that Igboho's utterances became injurious, "very hateful and vile laden speeches".

The Buhari-led government made it clear that although it "respects the fundamental rights of citizens to express their views and recognizes this as a democratic tenet...any attempt to build an armoury coupled with plans either subtle or expressed to undermine our unity as a nation will not be condoned," PM News also reported.

Nnamdi Kanu presented in court, remanded in DSS custody, trial date announced

Earlier, the government on Tuesday, June 29, presented Kanu before the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The counsel to the federal government, S. M. Labaran, told the court that Kanu was arrested through intelligence and collaborative efforts of security agencies.

Legit.ng gathered that Labaran was, however, silent on where and how Kanu was arrested.

