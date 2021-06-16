Adamu Garba, a former presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress, is displeased that Instagram deleted his account

The politician, who is an advocate of homegrown social media sites, explained why the social media company deleted his account

Social media platforms usually disable accounts for violating community guidelines or terms of use

The social media platform, Instagram, has taken down the account of Adamu Garba, a former presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Garba who once openly commended the federal government for imposing a ban on Twitter made the announcement via his Facebook page on Wednesday, June 16.

Adamu Garba alleged that he is being targeted by Instagram Photo: Adamu Garba II

Adamu Garba accuses Instagram of bias

The APC chieftain alleged that his account was deleted by the social media platform because of his contrary opinions.

He said:

''They’ve taken down my Instagram too. This could happen to anyone for voicing out contrary opinions.''

The Punch also confirmed that Garba's Instagram account, @adamugarbaii, has been deleted from the social media platform.

Nigerians react to Instagram's action

Meanwhile, the action by Instagram was heavily criticised by some supporters of the politician who saw the action a vindictive.

Others, however, commended the social media company for deleting Garba's account:

Abdul'azeez Adamu Maina said:

''This is purely a witch hunt and conspiracy theories at work. You should be commited and withstand the heat of these challenge. And Limits your social media engagement for now. Insha Allah you'll overcome all these shenanigans moments.''

Gwamnatin Taraiya Dizo said:

''No single comment here is favoring u, I'm sure this will serve as a deterrent to others. U don't rubbish somebody app and expect ur own to flourish, law of carma.''

I was actually thinking a brilliant guy like u could try stitch this country together, alas u are even worst than our current leaders.''

Mansur Ibrahim Abuhuraira said:

''Expect more of that. But believe me there most be light at the end of the tunnel. This is a great sign of victory. The people doing you all this are they once thinking to lead us tomorrow. But calm down it's a sign of victory.''

Ismaila Bello Usman said:

''Probably Jack and his sycophants are behind this but they are making you stronger and stronger again I assure you they will regret their action against you insha Allah''

Didanda Promise said:

''You been paid with the same coin you treated twitter but the difference is that twitter was treated in the language they understand while you are treated in the language you don't understand.''

In another news, Lai Mohammed, the minister of information and culture, says Twitter has formally written to the federal government to seek dialogue on issues that led to the indefinite suspension of its operations in Nigeria.

The minister confirmed this on Tuesday, June 15, when he featured on a Radio Nigeria call-in programme monitored by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja, The Nation reported.

Mohammed reiterated the government’s position that it would not tolerate any platform that would be used to destabilise the country.

Source: Legit