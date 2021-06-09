- Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC leaders in Imo say they don't want to be dragged into the local politics in the state

Owerri - The Imo chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Monday, June 7 cautioned the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state against dragging it into partisan politics.

The NLC was reacting to a statement made by the PDP during its recent press conference where the party listed non-payment of salaries as one of the reasons why it asked Governor Hope Uzodinma to resign.

In a joint statement seen by Legit.ng and signed by all the leaders of the organised labour in Imo state, they denied having any salary issue with the state government.

Part of the statement read:

“Concerning the issue of salaries and pensions, organized labour has engaged the state government meaningfully and most outstanding matters in that regard have been adequately handled with our instrumentality of labour mechanism and approach.”

The NLC expressed outrage that the PDP wanted to drag it into its altercation with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), describing the act as unbecoming.

It averred that it has the capacity to fight its own battles its own way and therefore does not need the assistance of any political party.

The statement added:

“We take exception to any party acting as the spokesman of Imo workers or organised Labour. The organized labour does not need any political party to use labour issues or workers welfare to score political goals or popularity.”

It, therefore, urged political parties to refrain from the attempt of dragging labour into their political squabbles.

Meanwhile, the Imo state chapter of the APC has declared that the insecurity in the state is politically motivated.

The ruling party in the state made the declaration in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Thursday, June 3 by the chairman of the APC in Imo, Prince Marcillinus O. Nlemigbo.

Nlemigbo was reacting to a press release by the Imo state chapter of the PDP earlier in the day.

Recall that Governor Uzodimma recently appealed to Igbo youths to give peace a chance in Nigeria.

The governor made the comment during his address at the National Assembly Constitutional Review Committee public hearing for Imo and Abia states, held in Owerri on Wednesday, May 26.

He urged the Igbo youths to see the ongoing public hearing for the 1999 constitutional review as a key opportunity to be duly represented and take the rightful place Igbos deserve.

