Following the difficulty encountered by some applicants to register for the 2021 Unified Tertiary and Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry (DE), the National Information Management Commission (NIMC) has come up with an initiative that would make the registration hitch-free.

Applicants who have not received a profile code for their UTME/DE registration are expected to follow some steps to address the issue.

In this report, Legit.ng highlights the four basic steps candidates have to take in order to complete their registration process.

The NIMC has advised the UTME applicants what to do to solve the registration problem. Credit: @nimc_ng

According to the information on the NIMC's Twitter page, the applicants should send the following:

1. Surname

2. First name

3. NIN/Tracking ID

4. Mobile number for receiving code to nimc-jamb2021@nimc.gov.ng https://www.jamb.gov.ng/support.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the NIMC announced the procedures on how to download and print the improved National Identification Number (NIN) slip for public use.

It was reported that this followed the launch of the NIMC new Mobile Web Service (MWS) application.

The federal government revealed the number of Nigerians who have registered for the NIN exercise.

According to the minister of communications and the digital economy, Ali Isa Pantami, not less than 51 million citizens, now have their NINs.

Pantami who made this revelation during a State House press briefing in Abuja added that the law compels everyone to take part in the enrollment exercise.

In a related report, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) in its efforts to protect prospective candidates from being swindled by fraudsters, added more measures for the registration process in its ongoing UTME and DE.

It was reported that this was contained in a statement issued on Thursday, April 22, by the board's head, public affairs and protocol, Fabian Benjamin.

The measures include the display of the image of the registration officer at the corner of the screen being used to register the candidate besides his biometric details that had been captured.

The board stated that the latest effort is to further fortify the registration process and ensure that candidates know where and who is registering them for the 2021 UTME and DE exercise.

