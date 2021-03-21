A group agitating for the proposed Oduduwa Republic has launched a new currency

The Oduduwa National Currency will be known as ‘FADAKA’ which means silver

The announcement was made by the group via its Twitter account on Sunday, March 21

A new currency for the proposed Yoruba nation, Oduduwa Republic has been introduced by a southwest group.

Legit.ng gathered that the group posted the image of the proposed currency on its Twitter handle @OduduwaRepublic, on Sunday, March 21.

The released currency under ‘Ooduwa Reserve Bank' which is a pilot design has most symbols of Yoruba cultural heritage inscribed on it.

The banknote made available includes 20 Odua currency which looks identical to the N200 note

An agitating group under Oduduwa Republic has introduced a new currency. Photo credit: @OdudwaRepublic

Source: Twitter

The tweet read:

“Oduduwa National Currency shall be called 'FADAKA' Meaning Silver .. or short as just 'FAD' Here is a 20 Fadaka Sample Banknote.”

Nigerians react

Olushola Olufolabi, @olushola_shola said:

"I am for oduduwa when it's time comes but l will NEVER agree to nation image of an idol on currency, flag or anywhere official. No Christian or Muslim should agree to that either. We go with colours not symbols."

Al Addy Olatunde, @Al_Addy1 said:

"If Oduduwa Nation will be an independent nation, there’re should be no words like “twenty, reserved and bank” on her currency... The ONLY official language should be STRICTLY Yoruba language."

Ade, @the_Adebimpe_ said:

"Would be really happy if this can be achieved, to live in a land where my life is more valuable than that of a cow at least with people I can call family."

PlayYourOwnPart. #RESTORATION IS THE KEY. NGB WAGH, @play_own_part said:

"Notable women like Fela's mother should be on our note. We will forget all that happened in the military era..we understand that was under nigeria..Even baba fela himself deserves to be on a note..it will bring out d spirit of patriotism in us seeing the face on the note every day."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Pa Reuben Fasoranti has stepped down as the national leader of the pan-Yoruba socio-political association, Afenifere.

The 95-year-old who became a leader of the group in 2008, cited old age as the major reason for his decision to leave the position.

The elder statesman on Tuesday, March 16, named the deputy leader of the group, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, as the acting national leader.

In a related development, the Defence Headquarters, DHQ dismissed claims by a Yoruba activist, Sunday Adeyemo also known as Sunday Igboho that some Nigerian military personnel were on a spying mission at his residence before they were apprehended.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng on Saturday, March 20 by its acting director, Defence Media Operations, the DHQ said it has no interest in dragging or joining issues with Igboho or his associates.

------

