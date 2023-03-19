Abia State Governorship Election Results Live Updates from Polling Units
Results have started trickling in from the Polling Units in the ongoing Governorship Election in Abia state. The results are also being uploaded by INEC on iRev.
The election is been keenly contested by Alex Otti (Labour Party), Okechukwu Ahiwe (PDP), Enyinnaya Nwafor, and Ikechi Emenike (APC).
Stay tuned as Legit.ng provides live updates of verified results coming from the polling units across the local government areas in Abia state.
POLLING UNIT: IHEOSU/OBIMBA COMM..SCHOOL
Ward: ISU
LGA: AROCHUKWU
APC - 1
LP - 50
PDP - 8
POLLING UNIT: AMUKABI/HEALTH CENTRE ISU
Ward: ISU
LGA: AROCHUKWU
APC - 11
LP - 25
PDP - 8
POLLING UNIT: AMAKARAMA /HEALTH CENTRE
Ward: ISU
LGA: AROCHUKWU
APC - 4
LP - 16
PDP - 17
POLLING UNIT: ABA -ISU/UTUGHAIYI COMM.SCH
01/03/10/004
Ward: ISU
LGA: AROCHUKWU
APC- 21
LP - 58
PDP - 28
POLLING UNIT: AMACHI/UTUGHAYI COMM. SCHOOL
PU Code: 01/03/10/006
Ward: ISU
LGA: AROCHUKWU
APC - 23
LP - 40
PDP - 45