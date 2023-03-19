Results have started trickling in from the Polling Units in the ongoing Governorship Election in Abia state. The results are also being uploaded by INEC on iRev.

The election is been keenly contested by Alex Otti (Labour Party), Okechukwu Ahiwe (PDP), Enyinnaya Nwafor, and Ikechi Emenike (APC).

Stay tuned as Legit.ng provides live updates of verified results coming from the polling units across the local government areas in Abia state.