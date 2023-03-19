Global site navigation

Politics

Abia State Governorship Election Results Live Updates from Polling Units

by  Nurudeen Lawal

Results have started trickling in from the Polling Units in the ongoing Governorship Election in Abia state. The results are also being uploaded by INEC on iRev.

The election is been keenly contested by Alex Otti (Labour Party), Okechukwu Ahiwe (PDP), Enyinnaya Nwafor, and Ikechi Emenike (APC).

Stay tuned as Legit.ng provides live updates of verified results coming from the polling units across the local government areas in Abia state.

1:18 AM

POLLING UNIT: IHEOSU/OBIMBA COMM..SCHOOL

Ward: ISU

LGA: AROCHUKWU

APC - 1

LP - 50

PDP - 8

1:15 AM

POLLING UNIT: AMUKABI/HEALTH CENTRE ISU

Ward: ISU

LGA: AROCHUKWU

APC - 11

LP - 25

PDP - 8

1:11 AM

POLLING UNIT: AMAKARAMA /HEALTH CENTRE

Ward: ISU

LGA: AROCHUKWU

APC - 4

LP - 16

PDP - 17

1:09 AM

POLLING UNIT: ABA -ISU/UTUGHAIYI COMM.SCH

01/03/10/004

Ward: ISU

LGA: AROCHUKWU

APC- 21

LP - 58

PDP - 28

1:06 AM

POLLING UNIT: AMACHI/UTUGHAYI COMM. SCHOOL

PU Code: 01/03/10/006

Ward: ISU

LGA: AROCHUKWU

APC - 23

LP - 40

PDP - 45

