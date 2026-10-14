The US Citizenship and Immigration Services addressed a common question about reapplying for naturalisation after a denial

USCIS confirmed there is no cap on the number of times a person can submit Form N-400 for US citizenship

However, applicants must pay the filing fee each time they reapply, regardless of how many previous attempts they have made

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services has clarified one of the most pressing questions among immigrants pursuing American citizenship.

The guidance addressed how many times a person can reapply for citizenship after getting denied.

US explains reapplication rules for citizenship applicants. Photo credit: The Guardian.

Source: UGC

According to the USCIS frequently asked questions page on the naturalisation process, there is no limit to the number of times an applicant can submit Form N-400 to pursue US citizenship.

No Cap on Naturalisation Applications

The agency stated plainly:

"There is no limit to the number of times you can apply for naturalization, but you must pay the filing fee for each Form N-400 you submit to USCIS."

This means that a denial does not permanently close the door for hopeful citizens.

Applicants who fall short during the process are free to reapply as many times as they choose, provided they are willing and able to cover the cost of each new submission.

Filing Fee Applies Every Time

The key condition attached to this open-ended policy is financial. Every new Form N-400 filed with USCIS requires a fresh payment of the filing fee, regardless of how many prior applications an individual has submitted.

Applicants cannot carry over fees from previous attempts or receive a waiver simply because they have applied before in US.

US ends extension for certain workers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that US Department of Homeland Security published a final rule ending automatic extensions for certain employment authorisation documents.

The rule finalises an interim regulation first introduced on October 30, 2025, which affected foreign nationals renewing their work permits in select categories.

Source: Legit.ng