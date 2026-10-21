The Northern Ethnic Youth Groups Assembly called on the Inspector-General of Police to immediately secure all court premises across Nigeria

NEYGA condemned a viral video showing Sowore and his supporters confronting a lawyer inside the Federal High Court in Abuja

The group cited Section 92 of the Electoral Act, alleging Sowore's conduct inside the court violated Nigeria's electoral laws

Abuja, FCT - The Northern Ethnic Youth Groups Assembly (NEYGA) has called on Inspector-General of Police Olatunji Rilwan Disu to immediately secure court premises nationwide, after a video emerged showing activist and politician Omoyele Sowore confronting a lawyer inside the Federal High Court in Abuja.

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Source: Twitter

In a statement signed by NEYGA spokesman Mallam Ibrahim Dan-Musa, the group condemned footage showing Sowore and a group of supporters pressuring a legal practitioner to withdraw statements made inside the courtroom. NEYGA described the incident as "a national disgrace" and demanded the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) take a clear position in defence of its members.

NEYGA Raises Alarm Over Rule of Law

The coalition said the behaviour put not just legal practitioners at risk, but any member of the public with legitimate business at court.

"It is unacceptable that a politician would turn the temple of justice into a theatre for intimidation," the statement read. "This behavior poses a clear and present danger not only to legal practitioners but to innocent citizens who visit the courts for legitimate businesses."

NEYGA further argued that the incident raised questions about Sowore's fitness as a public figure and the example being set for younger Nigerians observing his conduct.

Sowore: Electoral Act Violation Alleged

Beyond the immediate confrontation, the group accused Sowore, the African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate, of using judicial premises for political activity, which they said breaches electoral law.

"Aside clearly being in contempt of court, Sowore's actions are a clear violation of the Electoral Act. Under Section 92 of the Electoral Act, public offices, police stations, and designated spaces cannot be used for political campaigns, rallies, or partisan activities. Courts of law are public and judicial institutions, making political campaigning inside them strictly prohibited," NEYGA said.

The northern group urged law enforcement to respond decisively, warning that allowing such behaviour to go unchecked near courtrooms would weaken respect for the rule of law across Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng