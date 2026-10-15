The NGX on Wednesday gained N103.90 billion as the All-Share Index rose by 0.065%, extending its positive performance

Oil and gas, banking, and insurance stocks drove the market higher, with Aradel Holdings and Wema Bank among the stocks recording gains

Austin Laz, eTranzact, and Livestock Feeds led the gainers, while UPDC Real Estate Investment Trust recorded the biggest decline

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The Nigerian stock market closed positively on Wednesday, October 14, 2026, as gains in major sectors lifted market capitalisation by N103.90 billion.

Data showed that the market's performance was supported by advances in oil and gas, banking, and insurance stocks, despite a decline in overall trading activity.

The NGX closed higher as oil and gas, banking, and insurance stocks supported market growth Photo: Freepick

Source: Getty Images

At the close of trading, the NGX All-Share Index (ASI) rose from 247,513.63 points to 247,673.65 points, while market capitalisation increased from N160.71 trillion to N160.81 trillion.

Trading volume declined by 20.11% to 314.90 million shares from 394.16 million shares recorded in the previous session. The number of deals also fell by 20.02% to 30,922 from 38,660.

NGX top gainers

Austin Laz & Company rose from N2.20 to N2.42, gaining N0.22 (+10.00%).

eTranzact International advanced from N14.35 to N15.75, adding N1.40 (+9.76%).

Livestock Feeds increased from N15.45 to N16.95, gaining N1.50 (+9.71%).

Critical Minerals Financing Corp rose from N3.23 to N3.54, adding N0.31 (+9.60%).

Fortis Global Insurance advanced from N1.60 to N1.75, gaining N0.15 (+9.38%).

NGX top losers

UPDC Real Estate Investment Trust fell from N26.10 to N23.50, losing N2.60 (-9.96%).

UPDC Plc declined from N4.15 to N3.90, shedding N0.25 (-6.02%).

Regency Alliance Insurance dropped from N0.82 to N0.78, losing N0.04 (-4.88%).

Veritas Kapital Assurance fell from N1.12 to N1.08, down N0.04 (-3.57%).

R. T. Briscoe (Nigeria) declined from N9.55 to N9.25, shedding N0.30 (-3.14%).

Access Holdings dominated trading by volume, with 99.37 million shares exchanged Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Facebook

Most active stocks on NGX

A total of 314.90 million shares were exchanged in 30,922 deals during the trading session.

Access Holdings led trading by volume, with 99.37 million shares exchanged.

Zenith Bank followed with 17.77 million shares traded.

SEC exposes unapproved investment platform

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has disowned online investment platform WayvePay, warning Nigerians against investing through the company because of concerns about its unregistered operations.

WayvePay, described as the digital banking platform of Wayve Microfinance Bank, announced that it was making the Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals initial public offering (IPO) accessible to customers.

The warning was contained in a public notice dated Friday, October 9, 2026, signed by the commission’s management and published on its official website.

Source: Legit.ng