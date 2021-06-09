- N’Golo Kante earns about £150,000-a-week at Stamford Bridge side Chelsea and the Frenchman is widely considered as a nice guy

- The midfielder has disclosed that his nice person status is somewhat overblown and that there are other players in football

- According to him, he is just a normal person and that there are other people like that in football who are nice as well

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Chelsea star N’Golo Kante has maintained that his ‘nice guy’ image is always overblown, claiming that there are other nice guys in football apart from him.

According to the French World Cup winner, there are other players who are nice - as he further stated that his own status is not peculiar.

The footballer has been widely considered as the nicest chap in football, with the 30-year-old refusing to let his image rights be paid to an offshore tax haven, instead telling Chelsea he just wants a 'normal salary'.

N'Golo Kante in action for Chelsea. Photo: Jose Manuel Alvarez

Source: Getty Images

He was so shy to take a picture with the prestigious World Cup trophy following France’ triumph in 2018.

Despite his riches, Kante is also famous for driving his mini-cooper car, not minding the fact that he earns around £150,000-a-week at Stamford Bridge.

He said via SunSport:

"I am just a normal guy. There is no need to say I am the kindest or the nicest. I am just a player like the others. I think that sometimes it is overblown.

“It does not need to be. There are other people like that in football. There is no need to say I am the kindest or the nicest. I am just a player like the others.

"I think that sometimes it is overblown. It does not need to be. There are other people like that in football."

Only recently, an incredible gesture by N’Golo Kante saw the Chelsea star hand a fan his Champions League medal in appreciation for a gift that was presented to him, Republic World reports.

Footage shows the moment when Kante received a smock from the fan and he immediately allowed the supporter wear his Champions League medal while being photographed.

Kante shared his precious prize after receiving the gift from the fan as he, in turn, showed appreciation in an amazing way.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has backed world champions France to emerge victorious at the 2020 Euro Championship this summer.

The 35-year-old believes the star-studded French team will build on their success from the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Didier Deschamps recently recalled Real Madrid goal poacher Karim Benzema to join the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann, and a few others in the attack - a squad Rooney believes it will be difficult for any team to stop.

Source: Legit.ng