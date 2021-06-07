- Pastor Adeboye has reacted to allegations that he is flouting the order of the federal government following the suspension of Twitter’s operations

- The RCCG general overseer insists that tweets by his church are in accordance with the United Nations declaration of human rights

- The popular cleric joined prominent Nigerians that have kicked against the ban of the social networking service

Lagos state - The general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has reacted to the indefinite suspension of Twitter by the Nigerian government.

Adeboye stated that irrespective of the controversial ban, tweets by his church are in accordance with Article 19 of the United Nations declaration of human rights.

Pastor Enoch Adeboye says tweets of his church are within human rights.

Source: Facebook

Premium Times reports that the famous Nigerian cleric disclosed this in a statement on Monday, June 7, via his official Twitter account.

The RCCG general overseer also made the remark in reaction to allegations that he is flouting the order of the federal government suspending the use of the platform, The Guardian added.

FG suspends Twitter’s operations

It would be recalled that the federal government suspended, indefinitely, the operations of the social networking service.

The minister of information and culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, announced the suspension in a statement issued in Abuja on Friday, June 4.

The minister cited the persistent use of the platform for activities that are capable of undermining Nigeria's corporate existence.

Twitter reacts to FG’s ban

Meanwhile, Twitter has reacted to the federal government’s decision to suspend its operations in Nigeria.

Sarah Hart, Twitter’s senior policy communications manager for Europe, Middle East, and Africa, said the company is investigating the development.

In an email response, she described the company's suspension in Nigeria as deeply concerning.

The ban on Twitter in Nigeria comes just days after the federal government criticised the social media giant for deleting a tweet by President Buhari that warned of strong actions against secessionists.

The minister of information and culture on Wednesday, June 2, accused the platform of bias on issues concerning Nigeria’s domestic affairs.

He said Twitter’s role is suspicious and Nigeria would not be fooled. Mohammed argued that the president has the right to express his idea on the current security challenges in the country.

