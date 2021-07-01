Lionel Messi did not sign a new deal with Barcelona before his contract expired on the midnight of June 30

The 34-year-old has spent his entire career at the Camp Nou and the six-time Ballon d'Or winner has not signed on the dotted lines

Manchester City and Paris saint-Germain are currently monitoring the situation as they are the only two clubs interested in signing Messi

Lionel Messi has finally become a free agent something Barcelona have been avoiding for the past two seasons, BBC reports.

Despite electing President Joan Laporta in January, who promised to keep the Argentine at the Camp Nou for the rest of his career, nothing seems to have happened.

However, an agreement is yet to be reached with then 34-year-old as his yearly income reportedly one of the major setbacks in signing a new deal.

Reports from Sportmail, claim discussions are currently ongoing with the six-time Ballon d'Or's representatives.

The reports also stated that Barcelona will have to sell a couple of players to help fund Messi's new contract and stick to La Liga's financial fair play rules.

Messi is currently on international duty with Argentina after helping his team qualify for the quarter-finals where they will play Ecuador.

Manchester City and Paris saint-Germain are the clubs to have shown interest in Messi and with the situation of things, both European giants will be weighing their options on the forward this summer.

