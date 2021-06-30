Lionel Messi is yet to pen a new deal with Barcelona as his contract is set to end on June 30

Reports claim Messi and the club are currently holding discussions but a conclusion has not been reached

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner has spent his entire career at the Camp Nou spanning up to 20 years

Lionel Messi will officially become a free agent on Thursday, June 30, and a new contract is not yet in sight, Daily Mail.

The Barcelona superstar is currently having discussions with President Joan Laporta but an agreement is yet to be reached.

However, according to Sportmail, the negotiations will filter into the coming week when the 34-year-old will be unattached to a club.

Barcelona are walking on tight rope as they need to lose £172million from their wage bill to be able to meet up with Messi's demands and obey La Liga’s financial fair play requirements.

And other clubs are monitoring the situation as Messi's father and agent Jorge is not fully satisfied with the terms offered on the proposed two-year new contract.

The Argentine talisman was made to see out the remainder of his current deal after handing a transfer request to the club before the start of last season.

La Blaugrana won the Copa del Rey and finished third in La Liga behind champions Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid.

Barcelona crashed out the Champions League round of 16 on a 5-2 aggregate at the hands of French giants Paris Saint-Germain.

