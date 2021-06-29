Kylian Mbappe has been tipped to become the pacesetter like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

The 22-year-old has been consistent since he burst into the scene at the 2018 World Cup in Russia

Mbappe failed to score at Euro 2020 and also missed the crucial penalty that gave Switzerland the win over France

Kylian Mbappe will become the most dominant name in football after the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, according to Barcelona legend Samuel Eto'o, Caught Offside.

The Paris Saint-Germain striker over the years has shown that he is a future contender for the Ballon d'Or and the Cameroon icon believes the 22-year-old will set the pace for others to follow.

Eto'o was Messi's teammate for a couple of years during his spell at the Camp Nou dubbed Mbappe as the new god of the beautiful game.

The four-time African Footballer of the Year told Argentine news outlet La Nacion:

“Cristiano is another God. Together with Messi, they are the players who mark current football with the highest grades.

“But another God is coming for when Messi and Cristiano get tired of giving us these joys. That new God will be Kylian Mbappe.”

Kylian Mbappe will be the next king of football after Ronaldo and Messi retire. Photo Sebastian Widmann

Mbappe by his standards had a quiet Euro 2020 as he failed to score in all of the four matches played for France.

The world champions were knocked out of the competition by Switzerland in the round of 16 via penalties.

The former Monaco star missed the decisive spot-kick that sent Less Bleus crashing out of the tournament.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Switzerland are through to the quarterfinals of this year's Euro 2020 Championship after beating France 5-4 on penalties at the National Arena in Romania.

Vladimir Petkovic's men confirmed their place in the last eight of the competition after PSG star man Kylian Mbappe missed Les Blues' last penalty kick of the game.

This happened after both sides ended the game on a 3-3 draw after 120 minutes with the shootouts deciding the winner.

France got the game off to a bright start with Karim Benzema was presented with his side's first chance but he failed to convert the opportunity after receiving a delivery from Antoine Griezmann in the sixth minute.

