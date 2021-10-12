Ousmane Dembele has about eight months left on his existing contract with Spanish La Liga club Barcelona

The Frenchman will be a free agent next summer and reports say his agents are already in talks with some clubs

Manchester United and Liverpool have been contacted by the player’s representatives, as well as Paris Saint-Germain

There is growing tension at the Camp Nou as agents of Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele have reportedly contacted two Premier League clubs secretly, Daily Star reports.

It was gathered that the 24-year-old is set to become a free agent as his existing contract with the Catalan giants will lapse next summer.

The player’s agents were recently in talks with English clubs Manchester United and Liverpool on behalf of their client.

Ousmane Dembele could leave Camp Nou next summer. Photo: Pedro Salado

Source: Getty Images

The £135million winger is being offered contract renewal by Barcelona despite that he has failed to live up to expectations since arriving from Borussia Dortmund in 2017.

His career in Spain has been plagued by series of injuries and he recently suffered a knock during the summer while playing for France at Euro 2020.

He is expected to return to action after this international break as he continues to struggle with both form and fitness.

Spanish outlet Cuatro is reporting that although the Barca have agreed an extension in principle with Frenchman, the deal is yet to be officially signed.

According to Express, his agent are said to have contacted Man Utd and Liverpool behind, as it is also believed that the player is also in talks with French club Paris Saint-Germain.

