Barcelona may be considering sacking their manager Ronald Koeman before the expiration of his contract

The club has reportedly stopped him from attending to media questions as uncertainties surrounding his future grows

Barca are currently ninth on the log with just three wins out of their first seven league games this campaign

Ronald Koeman's future at Barcelona remains uncertain following the club's decision to stop him from answering media questions.

The Dutchman has been under increasing pressure at Camp Nou as his side continues to struggles across competitions since the departure of Lionel Messi during the summer transfer window.

Koeman's men were outclassed by La Liga defending champions Atletico Madrid just before the international break and this was a few days after their Champions League defeat to Benfica.

Ronald Koeman shaking Joan Laporta during Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid game in May. Photo by Pedro Salado/Quality Sport Images

Source: Getty Images

Mirror UK reveals that the club's board is not satisfied with the results but they have no financial strength to sack the 58-year-old.

The publication added that with his current contract set to expire at the end of this season, it would cost the club about £10 million to sanction his dismissal.

Koeman was named Barca boss in 2020 by the former president Josep Maria Bartomeu and after the emergence of Joan Laporta as his successor earlier this year, his contract was reviewed.

But no crucial decision was taken as they left the Dutchman in charge of the club in spite of the unsatisfactory results his team was producing.

Source: Legit.ng