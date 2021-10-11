Ahmed Musa has made 101 appearances for Nigeria’s senior football team known as the Super Eagles

The current team captain joins retired players Joseph Yobo and Vincent Enyeama as Nigeria’s most-capped players

Musa reached the feat during a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying match against Central African Republic

FIFA has stated that Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa now has 101 caps for the Nigerian senior national team, as he joins two other players who reached such feat.

Former captains Joseph Yobo and Vincent Enyeama also finished on 101 caps for the Super Eagles before they retired from football.

Musa achieved the feat during a World Cup qualifying match against Central African Republic which was played in Douala, Cameroon as Nigeria defeated their opponents 2-0.

Ahmed Musa reaches 101 caps for Super Eagles. Photo: Ulrik Pedersen

Source: Getty Images

Musa made his senior team debut at the age of 17 on August 5, 2010, in a qualification match for the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations against Madagascar after he came on as a substitute for Mikel Obi in the 2-0 win.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

In 2020, the pacy forward had in a chat told Legit.ng said he was looking forward to becoming Nigeria’s most-capped player. He said via Instagram chat:

"That will be one of my greatest honour to beat that record, but it is not easy to reach such record and I am ready to beat that record."

He is the fastest player of the three centurions to attain 101 caps, achieving the feat in 4050 days.

Enyeama speaks as Musa closes in on Nigeria’s all-time record

Meanwhile, former Super Eagles goalkeeper Vincent Enyeama, who is Nigeria’s most capped player alongside Joseph Yobo with 101 appearances, has reacted to Ahmed Musa recent achievements.

In 2020, during a chat with Legit.ng, Enyeama showered accolades on Ahmed Musa, branding him as a ‘great guy’.

According to Enyeama, he wants Musa to succeed, adding that records are for people who write it.

“Sincerely Musa is a great guy. I really want him to represent Nigeria; it’s not about record. Like I told you, I want him to succeed. That’s the most important thing.”

Nigeria ranked 21st most-valuable national football team

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria's Super Eagles have been rated the 21st most valuable international team in the world with a value worth N142 billion (€226.65m).

The 2019 Africa Cup of Nations bronze winners are third on the African continent behind Ivory Coast and Senegal who are valued at €321.38 million and €299 million respectively.

Leicester City defensive midfielder Wilfred Ndidi is however the most expensive player in the Nigerian national team fold in terms of his value.

The FA Cup and Community Shield winner comes at a value worth €60 million while the remaining is shared among other stars.

Source: Legit