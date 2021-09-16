Coach Gernot Rohr has most of his players doing their businesses in the top five European Leagues

And this has seen the Super Eagles ranked among the top 21 most valuable national teams in the world

They got their World Cup qualifiers off to a bright start with wins over Liberia and Cape Verde earlier this month

And they will hope to maintain the momentum when they battle the Central African Republic next month

Nigeria's Super Eagles have been rated the 21st most valuable international team in the world with a value worth N142 billion (€226.65m).

The 2019 Africa Cup of Nations bronze winners are third on the African continent behind Ivory Coast and Senegal who are valued at €321.38 million and €299 million respectively.

Leicester City defensive midfielder Wilfred Ndidi is however the most expensive player in the Nigerian national team fold in terms of his value as reported by Soccernet quoting TransferMarkt.

Super Eagles stars celebrating their goals against Cape Verde during the 2022 World Cup qualifier this month. Credit - @ng_supereagles

Source: Getty Images

The FA Cup and Community Shield winner comes at a value worth €60 million while the remaining is shared among other stars.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Euro 2020 finalists England are ranked the most valuable in the world with a team valued at €1.18 billion.

The Three Lions are closely followed by the reigning world champions France with a value of €1.07bn and the Italian national team wraps up the top three at a price of €916.00m.

Germany and Spain come in at fourth and fifth positions after being valued at €882.00m and €754.50m to conclude the top five.

Meanwhile, Nigeria's beach soccer legend Isiaka Olawale expects the Super Eagles to do well in their World Cup qualifiers having kicked off their qualification process with wins over Liberia and Cape Verde.

What Olawale Isiaka said

"Well, I didn't have the chance to watch their first game, I only watch the goals but I believe that winning we give them what we call moral boaster towards the next game so I expect another three points."

Coach Gernot Rohr's men will face the Central African Republic next month in doubleheader fixtures and victories for them would seal their progress to the next round of the qualifiers.

Why Ahmed Musa donated N5m to Eagles teammates

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa has once again exhibited his philanthropic gesture after he promised his teammates the sum of N5million after he reached 100 caps.

President of the Nigeria Football Federation Amaju Pinnick promised to reward the captain after he completed a centurion of appearances for the Nigerian senior team.

As a 17-year-old lad, Musa made his debut for Nigeria back in 2010 against Madagascar and has been consistent in the team growing to become the captain.

Source: Legit