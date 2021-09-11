Vincent Enyeama is Nigeria’s most-capped Super Eagles player having made 101 appearances alongside Joseph Yobo

The former Super Eagles goalkeeper has showered praises on current team captain Ahmed Musa who is closing in on the record

According to Enyeama, Ahmed Musa is a great guy who has great impact in leading the current squad

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper Vincent Enyeama, who is Nigeria’s most capped player alongside Joseph Yobo with 101 appearances, has reacted to Ahmed Musa recent achievements, Thisday reports.

Musa reached 100 appearances for the Super Eagles during the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Cape Verde, a match Nigeria won 2-1.

Although FIFA has released a statement that Musa has participated in 98 official matches for his country as two of the games were not counted.

Vincent Enyeama praises Ahmed Musa. Photo: Dean Mouhtaropoulos

The 28-year-old Musa is the captain of the current team and has a great chance of surpassing Enyeama and Yobo’s record of appearances.

In 2020, during a chat with Legit.ng, Enyeama showered accolades on Ahmed Musa, branding him as a ‘great guy’. According to Enyeama, he wants Musa to succeed, adding that records are for people who write it.

Enyeama said:

“Sincerely Musa is a great guy. I really want him to represent Nigeria; it’s not about record. Like I told you, I want him to succeed. That’s the most important thing.

“He is a captain now, I want him to win. I want him to excel. Look at what he’s been doing in the team, the goals he’s been scoring, the impact he’s been making.

“Let him play 200; we call him Governor. I want him to play 300 matches. What is record for me? It’s for people that keep statistics. I want Musa to succeed, I want national team to succeed; I want him to win.”

NFF agrees with FIFA on Musa's 98 appearances

The NFF has now said via the director of communications Ademola Olajire that Musa duly appeared in 98 official matches: The statement said, as cited by Daily Post:

“We defer to FIFA in this regard, so Ahmed Musa has 98 caps. If he features, as expected, in the home-and-away matches against Central African Republic in October, he will clock the tally of 100 and the celebrations will follow in full flow."

