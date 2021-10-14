Kelechi Iheanacho was part of the Super Eagles squad that prosecuted the 2022 World Cup qualifying double-header vs CAR

The Nigerian star who is famous for his ‘Senior Man’ status within the squad was spotted dressing differently during a team walk

Team-mate William Troost-Ekong asked the star why he wore his trouser backwards, and he replied that he is “different”

Nigerian international Kelechi Iheanacho was spotted wearing a pair of trousers backwards and it looked so different on the Leicester City striker.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria bounced back from their 1-0 loss to Central African Republic in Lagos to defeat the same team 2-0 in Douala, Cameroon, BBC reports.

Nigeria remain on top of the qualifying group ahead of the final lap slated for November 13 against Liberia in Monrovia and the last game at home to Cape Verde on November 16.

Kelechi Iheanacho continues to crack Super Eagles team-mates up. Photo: wtroostekong

Source: Instagram

And as the Super Eagles stars took a walk within the team’s camp, Iheanacho was spotted in a different fashion as his wears looked different.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Team-mate William Troost-Ekong asked the Leicester man why his trouser was worn backwards and Kelechi replied. “I’m different.”

In the clip shared by Troost-Ekong on Instagram, a fan added in the comment section:

“My man said he don't do what everyone does.”

Another asked:

“Which kind senior man b dis?”

One wrote:

“Big Man you now turn Super Eagles presenter.”

Central African Republic 0 – 2 Nigeria

Meanwhile, two first-half goals from Leon Balogun and Victor Osimhen were all the Super Eagles needed to outshine their host Central African Republic in their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Sunday, October 10.

The three-time African champions claimed maximum points away from home after their disappointing defeat to the same opposition at the Teslim Balogun Stadium a few days ago.

Balogun opened the scoring for the visitors just one minute before the half-hour mark from close range after benefiting from a long delivery into the home team's danger zone.

Victor Osimhen doubled his side's lead just before the halftime whistle sounded in the game and that was how it ended.

Victor Osimhen named Serie A Player of the Month

Legit.ng earlier reported that Victor Osimhen has been named the Serie A Player for the Month of September following his brilliant performances.

Despite being red-carded in Napoli's first game of the season against Venezia in August, Osimhen bounced back to produced eye-catching displays.

The Nigerian international scored seven goals in September with four of them coming in the Italian top-flight division.

And the 22-year-old was selected ahead of the likes of Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella, AC Milan's Brahim Diaz and Fiorentina's Giacomo Bonaventura to clinch his first individual award.

Source: Legit Newspaper