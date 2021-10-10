What a sweet revenge for the Super Eagles who claimed a 2-0 win over Central African Republic in Douala

A goal each from Victor Osimhen and Leon Balogun saw the national team return to winning ways after their 1-0 loss in Lagos

Gernot Rohr's men have now gathered nine points from four games while their next outing is against Liberia in November

Two first-half goals from Leon Balogun and Victor Osimhen were all the Super Eagles needed to outshine their host Central African Republic in their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Sunday, October 10.

The three-time African champions claimed maximum points away from home after their disappointing defeat to the same opposition at the Teslim Balogun Stadium a few days ago.

Balogun opened the scoring for the visitors just one minute before the half-hour mark from close range after benefiting from a long delivery into the home team's danger zone.

Having lost the first leg by a single goal, coach Gernot Rohr's men worked hard to ensure it doesn't repeat itself as they played more attacking football in Douala.

And this worked for them as Napoli striker Victor Osimhen doubled his side's lead just before the halftime whistle sounded in the game.

The Italy-based striker wasted no time before converting William Troost-Ekong's cross from the right flank.

The goal has now taken his tally for the national team to seven goals in all competitions since he broke into the team in 2017.

Meanwhile, Nigeria have now won three of their last four World Cup qualifiers as they sit atop of the table with nine points. Their next outing will be against Liberia in Monrovia next month.

How Central African Republic stunned Nigeria in Lagos

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria suffered a disappointing 1-0 defeat to visiting Central African Republic at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos.

The 2019 African Cup of Nations bronze medal winners went into this game with the hopes of them getting a win in front of their fans, but they faced a more determined opposition in the game.

Gernot Rohr decided to start the duo of Victor Osimhen and Kelechi Iheanacho upfront, but they were unable to find the back of the net against Central Africa Republic.

