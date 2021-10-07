Victor Osimhen has won his first individual award as a Napoli player after he was named the best player in September

The 22-year-old has scored seven goals in six matches so far and four of them coming in the Italian Serie A

The Super Eagles striker will be on parade when Nigeria takes on the Central African Republic in a World Cup cracker

Victor Osimhen has been named the Serie A Player for the Month of September following his brilliant performances, Goal, AIC.

Despite being red-carded in Napoli's first game of the season against Venezia in August, Osimhen bounced back to produced eye-catching displays.

The Nigerian international scored seven goals in September with four of them coming in the Italian top-flight division.

Victor Oismhen has been named Serie A's player for the month of September after scoring 4 goals in the league. Photo by Francesco Pecoraro

How Osimhen beat other contenders

And the 22-year-old was selected ahead of the likes of Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella, AC Milan's Brahim Diaz and Fiorentina's Giacomo Bonaventura to clinch his first individual award.

Osimhen won with more than half of the total votes ahead of his contenders for the individual accolade.

Osimhen's summary of goals for Napoli

The Super Eagles began his goal haul during Napoli's 4-0 win over Udinese then added a brace in the 4-0 against Sampdoria.

The former Wolfsburg star also netted against Cagliari and only failed to score in the 2-1 win over Juventus at the Diego Maradona stadium in Naples.

Osimhen also scored for Luciano Spalletti's side at the ongoing Europa League campaign netting a brace in the draw against Leicester City and one in the win over Spartak Moscow.

The six-foot-plus forward is expected to be in attack when Nigeria play their Qatar 2022 qualifier against the Centra African Republic.

Osimhen speaks against racial abuse

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen has branded racism as ‘disgusting’ after the Nigerian star and a few other Napoli players suffered racist abuse from fans.

Napoli maintained their 100 percent record in the Serie A having defeated Fiorentina right in their backyard 2-1 on Sunday night.

Lucas Martinez gave hosts the lead in the 28th minute before Hirving Lozano equalized for Napoli 11 minutes later.

And five minutes into the second half, Amir Kadri Rahmani put Napoli ahead helping the Partenopei earn a 2-1 victory at the Stadio Artemio Franchi.

