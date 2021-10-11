Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury is on the cards but Nigerian comedian Funny Bone has warned the British-Nigerian boxer not to fight the Gypsy King

Wilder took on Fury in a pound-for-pound bout, but the Gypsy King was brutal as he knocked out the Bronze Bomber in the 11th round

Funny Bone has cautioned Joshua not to attempt fighting Fury, saying he should return to Nigeria after second fight vs Usyk

Following the defeat of Deontay Wilder in the WBC heavyweight bout by Tyson Fury, Nigerian comedian Funny Bone has warned Anthony Joshua to stay away from fellow Briton.

Tyson Fury retained his WBC heavyweight title via a knockout victory in his trilogy fight against Deontay Wilder at the T-Mobile arena in Las Vegas.

The fight experienced five knocked downs with the Gypsy King getting three to the Bronze Bomber's two in three separate rounds respectively.

Anthony Joshua warned not to face Tyson Fury. Photo: Julian Finney

Sky Sports reports that Joshua had been billed to take on Fury in a unified bout he lost his his IBF, WBA and WBO belts to Oleksandr Usyk via unanimous decision at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last month.

A rematch is already on the cards for Joshua vs Usyk, however Nigerian comedian Funny Bone has warned Joshua not to make an attempt to take on Fury if he reclaims his belts from Usyk.

In a clip shared by Instablog on Instagram, Funny Bone said:

“If anybody has AJ (Anthony Joshua) number I want to quickly talk to him as a brother to a friend. I’m sure you saw the fight last night.

“You saw what happened to our Edo brother Deontay ‘Odion’ Wilder. You saw what happened to him. You know you are out Ogun State brother too, from Ijebu.

“I want to beg you; don’t listen to Fury o… Don’t fight him o. As soon as you defeat Usyk to reclaim your belts, come to Nigeria we will host you.”

Fury not impressed with Wilder’s gesture

Meanwhile, after the trilogy, the Briton made attempts to embrace the American but he refused, insisting he will show no respect to the champion.

And while addressing the media, Fury labelled his opponent a 'sore loser' for his gesture after the bout.

Footage according to Daily Mail reveals that Fury approached Wilder but the American barely acknowledged his gesture.

