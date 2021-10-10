Efe Ajagba was taught boxing lessons against Cuban heavyweight Frank Sanchez at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Vanguard, Boxing Scene.

The Nigerian heavyweight and the Cuban put their undefeated streak on the line but Sanchez got the better of Ajagba.

Efe Ajagba Suffers suffers first career defeat to Cuba's Frank Sanchez.

Sanchez won all three judges scorecards and even floored the Nigerian in the seventh round of the contest but Ajagba got up before the 10 count.

Ajagba was not given the opportunity to land his favourite right hand in the fight by the Cuban who was more experienced by keeping him at arm's length.

The Nigerian did not go down without a fight as the best exchange came in the 10th round, when Ajagba landed a right and Sanchez connected with a left almost simultaneously.

