Tyson Fury defended his WBC heavyweight title with style after beating Deontay Wilder in their trilogy

The 33-year-old made his opponent to kiss the canvass in the 11th round to emerge, winner of the bout,

Fury has now labelled his American opponent a 'sore loser' after his attempt to embrace him was ignored by the Bronze Bomber

Tyson Fury solidified his reign as the WBC heavyweight champion following his triumph over former holder Deontay Wilder at T-Mobile Arena in Nevada.

The Gypsy King knocked the Bronze Bomber out in the 11th round to make it two straight wins in their last three fights as their first meeting ended in a stalemate.

After the trilogy, the Briton made attempts to embrace the American but he refused, insisting he will show no respect to the champion.

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder during their trilogy battle in the United States this weekend. Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP

Source: Getty Images

And while addressing the media, Fury labelled his opponent a 'sore loser' for his gesture after the bout. He told BT Sport in an interview and reported by Daily Mail.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"I said "well done, mate" and he said, "I don't want to show any sportsmanship or respect. I said "No problem." I was very surprised. Sore loser. Idiot."

The WBC champion added that he had to pray for him. He insisted that:

"I'm a sportsman. 'I went over to (Wilder to) show some love and respect and he didn't want to show it back. So I pray for him.' 4

Footage according to Daily Mail reveals that Fury approached Wilder but the American barely acknowledged his gesture.

Tyson Fury beats Deontay Wilder for the second time

Legit.ng earlier reported that Tyson Fury retained his WBC heavyweight title via a knockout victory in his trilogy fight against Deontay Wilder at the T-Mobile arena in Las Vegas.

The fight experienced five knocked downs with the Gypsy King getting three to the Bronze Bomber's two in three separate rounds respectively.

Summary of the fight The Gypsy King landed significant punches in the opening two rounds but Wilder stood his ground as he tried to get into position to hit Fury.

Source: Legit