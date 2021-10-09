Barcelona are planning to increase the seat capacity inside the Camp Nou Stadium from 100,000 to 110,000

President of the club Joan Laporta disclosed that work will commence in 2022 and could last for about for years

Despite being in heavy financial problems, the Catalan giants are planning to get a staggering loan of £1.27bn to fund the project

Spanish club Barcelona are preparing to revamp the Camp Nou by increasing the capacity with an additional 11,000 seat to make it 110,000, Sporting Life reports.

Reports from Spain have it that work could commence as soon as next year, which means the Catalan giants will have to play elsewhere for a season.

This was confirmed by club president Joan Laporta who stated that work will commence in 2022 and could last for about for years.

Barcelona stadium to be revamped. Photo: David Ramos

Source: Getty Images

Aside adding more seats to the stadium, the revamp will also include refurbishments to the ground’s infrastructure as well as other areas including the museum and club shop.

Barcelona are currently in deep financial crisis and to kick start this project, they will need to secure a large loan to fund the work.

Daily Star are reporting that Barcelona are already in talks to get a staggering £1.27bn from Goldman Sachs to be able to fund the deal.

Laporta discussed the club's stadium plans on Catalan radio station Rac1, explaining that:

"(The new Camp Nou) is fundamental for the viability of the club and its immediate future.

"The impact it will have for Barca is critical so that we can compete with our competitors who have already done what is needed.”

