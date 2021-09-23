Barcelona president Joan Laporta has expressed dissatisfaction towards Ronald Koeman's attitudes

The Dutchman walked out of his press conference after delivering his pre-prepared speech and avoided taking questions

Joan Laporta has now lashed out at the 58-year-old handler amid growing tension between them both

All seems to be unwell with Ronaldo Koeman at Barcelona as tension continues to increase over the future of the Dutch manager.

The Catalans have been terrible since the start of the 2021-22 campaign as they currently occupy the eighth position with eight points after four games before their trip to Cadiz on September 23.

Koeman was said to have approached his pre-match conference in a different dimension after reading a pre-prepared speech to the press and avoiding questions or criticisms in the process.

Barca president Joan Laporta was however furious with the 58-year-old claimed that Koeman’s decision not to field any questions at Wednesday’s press conference was “unnecessary”

The Spanish politician also took a thinly-veiled dig at the Dutchman’s “defeatism” as the relationship between the two further deteriorates.

What Barca president Laporta said

Laporta was quoted by Mirror UK speaking on Koeman’s decision Thursday, saying:

"I think it was not necessary, answering questions you can always explain yourself.

"We found out at the last minute that he wanted to make this statement and well, he has the obligation to attend the press conference and is free to respond or express himself as he considers.

"We respect the coach's decision, but we found out shortly before you (the media), as did the club captains."

Koeman was named as a replacement for Quique Setien by the last board but he hasn't really gotten along well with the president of the La Liga club. Laporta also added that:

"Currently, at the moment, we see that the team is not working as we all expected it would. In this sense we will always act while thinking about Barcelona.

"What I don't like is when you act with a certain defeatism, we cannot allow that from Barcelona.

"We have the team we have, but we can aspire to win La Liga and the players tell me that we have to be optimistic, we have to work, we have to fight every day, because I believe that success is achieved with daily work.

Why Ronald Koeman stormed out of press conference

