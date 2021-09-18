Man City star Raheem Sterling has emerged as a top transfer target for Spanish League giants Barcelona

The Catalans are willing to pursue their interest in the winger in January 2022 having failed to secure his services on loan in the summer

Barca are hoping to find a quality replacement for Lionel Messi who joined Paris Saint Germain last month

Barcelona are reportedly planning to sign Raheem Sterling on loan from Manchester City during the January transfer window.

The English winger seems to have fallen out of favour with his manager Pep Guardiola, thereby limiting his playing time at the Etihad Stadium outfit.

Reports coming out of the player's camp however reveal that he is not pleased with his new role at City and will consider a move away from the Premier League side.

Raheem Sterling in action for Man City during their Champions League clash vs RB Leipzig. Photo by James Gill - Danehouse

Source: Getty Images

Daily Mail quoting Spanish news outlet Sport reports that the former Liverpool attacker is also open to joining the Camp Nou outfit temporarily.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The publication added that Barca's attempts to land the forward on loan in the summer failed to pull through but they will try again in a few months from now.

Although Pep Guardiola heavily rotates his team, however, Jack Grealish, Riyad Mahrez, and Phil Foden may be ahead of the Englishman in the pecking order this campaign.

His impressive display at Euro 2020 earned him a starting berth against Tottenham in City's EPL opener but since then, he has not started any other matches as reported by Daily Mail.

A loan to Barcelona appears the likeliest move, because the club are unlikely to be able to broker a permanent deal in light of their dire financial situation.

How Barcelona fared against Bayern Munich

Legit.ng earlier reported that Barcelona filed out for the first time in about 16 years without Lionel Messi and the end result was a disaster as they were hammered 3-0 by Bayern Munich at the iconic Camp Nou Stadium.

The Catalan club didn't just lose the match, they were unable to record a single shot on target all through the encounter in front of their home fans.

Despite signing a number of Dutch players, Ronald Koeman's men barely created chances nor threaten the opponent's goalkeeper as reported by Daily Mail.

Source: Legit