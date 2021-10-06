Asisat Oshoala had a great game in Barcelona’s 4-1 demolition of Arsenal ladies in the UEFA Women Champions League

The Nigerian international was outstanding in the encounter and was also on the score-sheet for the Spanish club

Barcelona legend Carles Puyol took to social media to applaud the Super Falcons forward, saying she had a great game

Nigerian international Asisat Oshoala put up a breathtaking performance in Barcelona Femeni’s 4-1 win over English club Arsenal in a UEFA Women Champions’ League group game, Africa Top Sports reports.

Barcelona legend Carles Puyol took to social media to commend the Super Falcons star for her brilliant performance saying she had a “great game”.

The Nigerian international was on fire as her rebounded shot was tucked home by Mariona Caldentey to open the scoring in the 31st minute before Alexia Putellas doubled the lead in the 42nd.

Asisat Oshoala celebrates a goal for Barcelona. Photo: Maria Jose Segovia

Source: Getty Images

It was Asisat Oshoala’s turn to find the back of the net in the second half as she scored with just two minutes after the restart.

Frida Maanum pulled one back for Arsenal in the 74th minute, but Lieke Martens sealed the win for the Spanish club with a well-executed strike. It ended; Barcelona 4-1 Arsenal.

Puyol congratulated the team and praised Oshoala, while the 26-year-old Ikorodu-born Nigerian star replied; saying "thank you".

Oshoala has finally found form this season and has so far scored eight goals in all competitions for Jonatan Giráldez’s side this season.

