Mercy Akide, who is the current coach of Regent University Women’s Soccer team, has hinted that she could consider Super Eagles job

The Super Falcons legend, during an interview with Nigerian radio station Brila FM, stated that her coaching career path was not planned

When asked if she could defy all odds to take up Super Eagles coaching job, she replied that she will take whatever opportunity that comes

Super Falcons of Nigeria legend Mercy Akide has weighed in her opinion when linked with the Super Eagles coaching job.

In a recent interview with sports radio station Brila FM, the 46-year-old disclosed that being a manager was not her initial plan.

Her response during the interaction stated that she could give the Super Eagles coaching role a try as Footballlive quoted her response as ‘why not?’

Mercy Akide in action for Nigeria. Photo: A. Messerschmidt

Source: Getty Images

The current head coach of Regent University Women’s Soccer team took time to speak about her coaching inspirations and her dedication to also empower the girl child back home.

She said:

“My coaching career wasn’t planned, it just happened through divine manifestation and my college coach at the time. I started coaching young girls in one of the summer clinics back in college.”

When asked about her next move, the three-time African Women’s Cup of Nations winner, encouraged by her husband added:

"I have to help the girls first. I’m taking it one step at a time. Whenever the opportunity comes I will take it."

Source: Legit