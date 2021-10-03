Asisat Oshoala bagged her seventh league goal this season after scoring in Barcelona's win over Alaves

The attacker scored the last goal of the meeting in the 84th minute - 20 minutes after coming on as a subs in the 64th min

The Super Falcons forward has now scored seven goals after five appearances so far this campaign

Nigerian striker Asisat Oshoala remains unstoppable in front of goal after scoring Barcelona's ninth goal in their 9-1 win over Deportivo Alaves ladies in their Spanish women's league game this weekend.

The Super Falcons forward has now recorded seven goals in five La Liga games so far this campaign.

And despite starting the game from the bench, Oshoala was able to make an impact despite playing just 26 minutes in the game.

Nigerian striker Asisat Oshoala celebrates her goal for Barcelona against Alaves. Photo by Maria Jose Segovia/DeFodi Images

Source: Getty Images

The former Arsenal and Liverpool ladies attacker came in for Fridolina Rolfo in the 64th minute and 20 minutes later, she grabbed her side's last goal of the meeting.

Barcelona ladies remain unbeaten

Coach Jonatan Giraldez's ladies however maintain their 100 per cent record to the start of the new season having claimed five wins in all first five games of the season.

The continue from where they stopped last campaign after winning a historic European treble but under former handler Lluis Cortes who stepped down after achieving the feat as reported by The Will Nigeria.

In all, Oshoala has scored seven goals and one assist after seven Spanish League games and she is just two goals behind the number she recorded last campaign.

