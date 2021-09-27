Asisat Oshoala was continued from where she stopped in the Spanish Women's League after helping Barceloa to an 8-0 win over Valencia

The Super Falcons forward was among the scorers as she netted a brace while Alexia Putellas grabbed a hat-trick

The 26-year-old now has four goals in three games in the new campaign as they remain unbeaten form three matches

Asisat Oshaola scored her fourth goal of the season in her third appearance for Barcelona as they tore apart Valencia by 8-0, Complete Sports, Goal.

The 26-year-old had a disappointing campaign at the just-concluded Aisha Buhari tournament in Lagos in the past week.

But bounced back to her best as she scored twice in the demolition of Valencia to maintain their 100 per cent record this season.

Asisat Oshoala scores brace as club thrash Valencia by 8 unreplied goals. Photo by Urbanandsport/NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

Summary of the game

The Super Falcons opened the floodgates in the 23rd minute of the game as before her strike-partner Alexia Putellas doubled the advantage four minutes later.

Putellas added another immediately then completed her hat-trick within the space of four minutes to make the scoreline 4-0.

Mariona Caldentey made it 5-0 as the European champions were in cruise control of the game at half time.

Oshoala made it 6-0 at the start of the second period as Lieke Mertens as Caroline Graham Hansen completed the onslaught.

The four-time African Women's Footballer of the Year also netted two goals in their second league game against Real Betis where they won by 5-0.

Barca Ladies remain on top of the table with three wins out of three as Oshoala tops the goalscorers chat with four goals.

