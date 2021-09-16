After helping Super Falcons conquer Mali at the ongoing Aisha Buhari Invitational Women’s Tournament, Asisat Oshoala and her teammates flaunt their dance moves

The Barcelona ladies striker provided one of the assists to Monday Gift's brace in the encounter earlier this week

Oshoala, Ordega, Kanu, and Gift then expressed their excitement by shaking their backsides in front of the camera

Super Falcons superstar Asisat Oshoala served her fans premium content on Instagram after sharing a short clip of herself and some of her teammates twerking to a popular Nigerian hit song Bloody Samaritan by Ayra Starr.

The Barcelona striker was in the company of Francisca Ordega, Uchenna Kanu, and Monday Gift as they started showing their dance moves with the 'Vibes' dance challenge.

And when the song got to the climax part, they also switched gears as they turned to backs to the camera and then shake the gift their God gave them.

Super Falcons in action against Malian counterparts at the ongoing Aisha Buhari Invitational Women’s Tournament in Lagos. Credit - @nigeriasuperfalcons

It was Ordega who made the first move to shake her backside but she paused midway and allowed Oshoala to take the center stage.

Meanwhile, the four-time Africa's women best player of the year was in action for the country's national team when they defeated their Malian counterpart at the ongoing Aisha Buhari Invitational Tournament in Lagos.

How Monday gift scored both Super Falcons goals

The 26-year-old forward provided an assist for one of Monday Gift's goals in the meeting after delivering a superb cross from the left flank.

Her delivery met Gift in a very good position and she headed the ball into safety as the Super Falcons took the lead in the latter part of the game.

Oshoala showed up her twerking skills

